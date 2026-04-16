After deadly crash, Horizon Christian students return to sports to honor classmates

Students at Horizon Christian Academy are returning to the field this week, taking a step forward together after a tragedy that has shaken their school and community.

In a post on social media Thursday, the school said its student-athletes would resume games while honoring the lives of three classmates killed in a crash during spring break.

"Your presence, encouragement, and support will mean more now than ever," the school wrote, inviting the community to attend.

Both games on Thursday afternoon will begin with a moment of silence for Charlotte Martin, Jackson Mobley and Jaylyn Fehr, who died in a fiery crash in Florida earlier this month. A fourth student, Jamison Mobley, survived and remains hospitalized.

School officials said athletes will also wear tributes in their honor, including helmet stickers, black armbands, and bracelets supporting Jamison's recovery.

When did the Horizon Christian Academy crash happen?

The crash happened Monday morning in Franklin County, Florida, as the four teens were traveling to St. George Island. Investigators say the vehicle went off the road and caught fire. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All four students attended Horizon Christian Academy, a private school in Cumming. The school community has been grieving the loss, opening its chapel for students and families and calling for continued prayers.

Two of the victims were also members of the A5 Gwinnett Volleyball Club, where coaches and teammates described them as "bright lights" whose impact extended far beyond the court.

Despite the loss, school leaders say returning to sports is part of the healing process.

"We play with heavy hearts — but together, as one Warrior family," the school said.