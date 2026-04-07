50-year-old dies after shooting during argument in DeKalb County, found on I-285

A man has died after being shot during an argument in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said they responded around 3:06 a.m. to reports of a person shot on Interstate 285 southbound near Glenwood Road. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Tywarn Jones suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Jones's identity.

Jones was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Investigators believe the shooting did not occur on the interstate. Preliminary findings indicate it happened in the 5500 block of Marbut Road in east DeKalb County during an argument between people who knew each other.

Police said a witness drove Jones from the original scene to I-285 and called for help.

The incident briefly stopped traffic on I-285 southbound, blocking two left lanes.

The investigation remains active.