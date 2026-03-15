4-year-old girl dies after domestic incident in Southwest Atlanta, police say

A 4-year-old girl has died following a violent incident late Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a call reporting an injured person at a residence on 1934 Alison Ct SW. Upon arrival, police found a young child suffering from multiple lacerations.

Authorities say officers used de-escalation tactics to safely remove the child from an adult male at the scene, who also appeared to have lacerations on his body.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but did not survive her injuries, police said. The adult male was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Police described the incident as stemming from a domestic dispute. The exact circumstances of the case, including the nature of the relationship between the individuals involved, remain under investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is active and ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.