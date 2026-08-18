26-year-old inmate dies during suspected medical emergency at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating the death of a 26-year-old inmate at the DeKalb County Jail on Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Decatur resident Tehutihotep Hartley was found unresponsive in the facility on Monday morning.

Officials say on-site medical personnel and emergency medical services administered aid to Hartley, but he was pronounced dead at the jail.

Authorities believe that the incident was an "unanticipated medical emergency with no evidence of foul play." Hartley's death remains under investigation.

"We extend condolences to the Hartley family," says Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. "This office takes the care of persons in our custody very seriously, and we are committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our jail operations."

This is at least the third inmate who has died while in custody in DeKalb County in recent months.

On July 17, 73-year-old John Parazzo was found unresponsive in his housing unit at the jail. Like Hartley, authorities believe Parazzo's death happened during a medical emergency.

In April, Olaolukitan Adon Abel was found unresponsive in his cell. He was facing local and federal charges for a shooting spree earlier that month in the county.