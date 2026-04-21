Suspect in DeKalb County shooting spree found dead in jail cell, sheriff's office says

A suspect connected to a recent DeKalb County shooting spree has died while in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say Olaolukitan Adon Abel was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:48 p.m. Tuesday. Detention staff alerted medical personnel and began lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the jail at 7:17 p.m.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a standard internal review is now underway to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. The official cause will be determined by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities say, at this point, there is no indication of criminal activity or foul play.

Able had been in custody following a shooting spree that left multiple people injured and shook parts of the DeKalb County community. The case had already drawn significant attention, including federal firearms charges against another individual connected to the incident.

As the investigation into Abel's death moves forward, the focus for many in the community remains on the victims.

A vigil is being held to honor one of those victims, highlighting the ongoing grief and impact of the violence.

Authorities have not released additional details about the death, but say more information could become available as the review continues.