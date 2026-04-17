Suspect in DeKalb shooting spree, 2nd individual facing federal firearms charges

The suspect in the DeKalb County shooting spree and the man authorities say provided him the handgun are now both facing federal charges.

U.K.-native Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, whose name appears in different variations in court and government records, is accused of killing two women, including a Department of Homeland Security employee, and critically injuring a man.

The attacks rattled the Atlanta suburbs of Decatur, Brookhaven, and Panthersville in the early morning hours on Monday.

The first victim, 31-year-old Prianna Weathers, was found with gunshot wounds near a Decatur-area Checkers around 1 a.m. She was taken to a hospital but died, DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick said.

Then, around 2 a.m., a 49-year-old homeless man was shot multiple times while sleeping outside a Brookhaven Kroger, about 12 miles northwest of the first attack, Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said. The man, whose name hasn't been released, remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities say the spree of violence ended with the shooting of a homeless man sleeping outside a Brookhaven Kroger. CBS News Atlanta

DHS worker Lauren Bullis, who was out walking her dog more than 10 miles away in Panthersville, was found around 7 a.m. with gunshot and stab wounds. She died at the scene, Padrick said. Near here, authorities say they found a loaded 9mm pistol and five 9mm cartridge cases.

Using information about a silver Volkswagen Jetta that police say was seen leaving the first crime scene, Georgia State Patrol troopers took Abel into custody during a traffic stop in Troup County. Investigators say they found a box of ammunition and shell casings matching the ammo found at Bullis' murder scene.

Bullis is charged with numerous felonies, including malice murder and aggravated assault.

Second man charged in deadly shootings

On Friday, authorities announced they had arrested 35-year-old Damon Marquis Yarns, arguing that he had given Abel the handgun.

Officials say they tracked the gun to Yarns, who allegedly purchased the pistol from a licensed firearms dealer in Midtown in February.

Yarns reportedly told investigators that Abel paid for him to travel by rideshare and buy the gun, admitting that he lied on the form that he was the buyer.

"The defendants allegedly violated federal law to put a firearm in the hands of a convicted felon with tragic consequences," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "I have expressed to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston that I have full confidence in her office's ongoing investigation and anticipated prosecution of Monday's heinous attacks in Brookhaven and Decatur. My office and federal law enforcement agencies will continue to provide any requested support."

A past conviction of assault

In a statement following the violence, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called the shootings an "act of pure evil."

The Department of Homeland Security identified Abel as a native of the United Kingdom who was granted U.S. citizenship in 2022, when Democrat Joe Biden was president.

Military records show the defendant enlisted in the Navy in 2020, last serving in the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron in Coronado, California, and as a petty officer received a Navy "E" Ribbon for superior performance for battle readiness.

Abel pleaded guilty in October 2024 to assaulting two police officers with a deadly weapon and attacking another person when he was stationed in Coronado, according to California court records.

Mullin said Abel has a criminal record that includes a sexual battery conviction. Online court records show that someone listed with a similar name and the same birth date pleaded guilty last June in Chatham County, Georgia, to four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

It wasn't immediately clear if Adon Abel had a criminal record that predated him becoming a U.S. citizen in 2022. The U.S. has long barred people convicted of most violent crimes from attaining citizenship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.