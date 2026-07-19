DeKalb County inmate dies after apparent medical emergency at county jail, sheriff says

A 73-year-old inmate died after an apparent medical emergency inside the DeKalb County Jail, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Jail officials said John Parazzo was found unresponsive in his housing unit on July 17.

Medical personnel assigned to the jail immediately began providing care before Emergency Medical Services arrived. Despite those efforts, Parazzo was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the death appears to have been the result of a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

"We are committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our Sheriff's Office operations. Our sincere condolences go out to Mr. Parazzo's family," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation by both the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office.

No additional information has been released.