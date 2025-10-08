2 Georgia men arrested after burglary at Saints player Cam Jordan's home, deputies say

Two men from Georgia have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Louisiana home belonging to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened on Sept. 14 while Jordan was playing a game against the San Francisco 49ers, and all other residents were away. Deputies arrived that evening to find that several suspects had forced their way into the home and stolen property before fleeing.

Investigators identified several suspects and the vehicle used during the break-in, leading them to the Atlanta area. Within 24 hours, Jefferson Parish detectives traveled to Conyers, Georgia, where they worked with local police to execute several search warrants. A portion of the stolen property was recovered during the operation.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 7: Cam Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a sack during a game between Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saint in the Caesar's Superdome on September 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ella Hall / Getty Images

Two suspects: Donald Robinson, 28, of Stockbridge, Georgia, and Jadon Brown, 19, of Conyers, Georgia, were arrested and taken into custody.

Two others: Jahaun Suber, 20, and Devell Ortiz, 19, both of Conyers, have been identified as additional suspects and are still wanted in connection with the case.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the investigation remains active.

On X, Jordan addressed the incident in a post writing: "Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe."

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspects' whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Burglary Section.