Honoring Officer David Rose one year after Atlanta CDC shooting; rising fungus threat to healthcare facilities, health agency warns

It's been one year since the deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Atlanta headquarters, an event that claimed the life of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

On Sat. Aug.8, Rose's family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the CDC campus on Clifton Road to unveil a new memorial plaque dedicated to his memory.

During the private ceremony, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. paid his respects in reflecting on Roses' sacrifice and service to the community. He did not make a public appearance.

"I think it's gratitude for his sacrifice. Ultimately, that's the best place to be, is in a space of gratitude," said DeKalb officer Elise Wells during the emotional tribute.

The CDC held a private memorial for staff and law enforcement, while a public community service was held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University's campus.

Rising fungus threat to healthcare facilities

As the community comes together to remember Officer Rose, the CDC is also sounding the alarm about a growing health concern.

Candida auris is a resistant species of fungus (specifically, a yeast) that has emerged as an important global health threat in recent years.

Officials have reported a sharp increase in cases of the dangerous fungus, typically found in healthcare facilities. More than 3,400 cases have now been confirmed nationwide.

The fungus, which can spread through skin-to-skin contact, poses a particular risk to already hospitalized patients and can lead to serious bloodstream infections.

The CDC urges healthcare providers and the public to remain vigilant as efforts continue to curb the spread of the fungus.

As Atlanta pauses to honor a fallen officer, officials stress the importance of both remembrance and public health awareness.