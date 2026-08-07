RFK Jr. will visit CDC headquarters in Atlanta to pay tribute to officer killed in 2025 shooting

Federal and Emory University officials will honor DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose one year after he was killed while responding to the attack outside the CDC's Atlanta headquarters.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will visit the CDC Friday to pay tribute to Rose's sacrifice, according to an HHS official. The department said that Kennedy will also be there to recognize the courage and resilience of CDC employees who endured the attack.

Emory will hold an online vigil at noon Friday. The program will include music, prayers and remarks from university, hospital and public safety representatives, according to the university.

A second remembrance is scheduled from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory's campus. The nondenominational service is open to community members who register.

Outside the CDC in Atlanta, a memorial honors fallen DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. CBS News Atlanta

What happened in the 2025 shooting outside CDC headquarters in Atlanta

Rose was killed Aug. 8, 2025, while responding to reports of a gunman at Emory Point, across Clifton Road from the CDC. The 33-year-old officer was taken to Emory University Hospital, where medical workers tried to save his life.

The gunman fired hundreds of rounds during the attack. Nearly 200 rounds struck six CDC buildings, and investigators recovered more than 500 shell casings, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No CDC employees or visitors were injured.

Dekalb County Police officer David Rose Photo courtesy of Dekalb County Police Department

Investigators said the gunman, identified as Patrick Joseph White, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Documents recovered from his Kennesaw home expressed anger over COVID-19 vaccines, the GBI said.

Rose joined the DeKalb County Police Academy in September 2024 and graduated in March 2025. He previously served four years in the Marine Corps, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He left behind a wife and three children, including one who was unborn when he died.