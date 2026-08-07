Drug-resistant fungas on the radar in Michigan as health experts monitor spread

Candida auris is on the radar in Michigan. The fungus can live on surfaces, move from person to person and, in some cases, resist the drugs used to treat it.

For people who are already sick, the fungus can become life-threatening and, in some cases, fatal.

"It can be hard to eradicate even with aggressive cleaning," said Dr. Joel Aaron Kammeyer, a Wayne State infectious disease specialist.

Health officials say Candida auris is a type of fungus that typically spreads in healthcare settings, including hospitals and nursing homes. Unlike many infections, some people can carry the fungus without showing symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 503 cases of Candida auris in Michigan as of July 18, putting the state just behind Texas, which has reported more than 700 cases.

Kammeyer says the people most likely to encounter the fungus are those with significant exposure to healthcare.

"For patients that contract it, it really is just it may be colonized and carried around on their bodies," Kammeyer said. "We virtually never see this in patients that aren't in nursing homes or in hospitals."

Experts say they are still learning just how easily Candida auris can spread and the degree to which the fungus can be passed from person to person. One of the biggest concerns surrounding the fungus is its ability to resist antifungal medications.

Experts say some types of the fungus can be difficult to treat, particularly when they resist common antifungal drugs.

"When Candida auris first started to come to the forefront in 2018-2019, there was substantial concern about its resistance to all of our antifungals," Kammeyer said.

The fungus can cause serious infections, particularly in people who are already medically vulnerable. Health experts say, however, that the fungus is not something most healthy people need to fear.

But experts say there is also some good news.

"For Cyclospora, it's turning, and we're on the downward slope," Kammeyer said. "We have fewer cases in ER departments and fewer cases in urgent care, and the state health (department) has indicated that it is improving."