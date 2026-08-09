1 year after CDC shooting: Honoring Officer David Rose & rising fungus threat As Atlanta marks one year since the deadly shooting at CDC headquarters, the community honors DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose with a new memorial and family gathering. The private ceremony included tributes from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Meanwhile, the CDC reports a troubling rise in a dangerous fungus, typically found in healthcare facilities, with over 3,400 cases now confirmed, posing increased risks for hospitalized patients.