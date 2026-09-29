"48 Hours" - About Us

"48 Hours" uncovers the narrative behind true crime cases with unmatched reporting. Award-winning correspondents thoughtfully examine the complexities of each crime and transport you to the heart of the investigation through key evidence and gripping interviews. Our coverage has made a tangible difference in many lives, leading to the exoneration of wrongly convicted people and the reopening of cold cases. "48 Hours" has been recognized with multiple Peabodys, Emmys®, RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Our 39th season premieres on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

"48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant, Anne-Marie Green, Erin Moriarty and Natalie Morales

WHO WE ARE

Executive Producer: Judy Tygard

Correspondents:

Director: Matt DeVoe

Executive Story Editor: Nancy Kramer

Senior Broadcast Producer: Anthony Batson

Senior Producers:

Patti Aronofsky

Lourdes Aguiar

HOW TO WATCH

"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS. Can't watch us live? Record us!

TRUE-CRIME PODCASTS

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