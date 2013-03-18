"48 Hours" - About Us

CBS News

"48 Hours" investigates the most intriguing crime and justice cases that touch on all areas of the human experience including greed and passion. For 30 seasons, "48 Hours" has developed a rich history of original reporting and impact journalism that has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people, caused cold cases to be reopened and solved, and along the way changed lives. Our 31st season premieres Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

PROGRAM FACTS

"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Our in-depth approach has earned the program and its teams numerous awards including three Peabodys, 20 Emmys, five RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award.

***DVR USER ALERT***: Our show name now is simply "48 Hours". If you use a series or season pass on your DVR, you may need to reset so you don't miss a mystery!

WHO WE ARE

Senior Executive Producer:



Correspondents:

Contributor: Tracy Smith | on Twitter: @thattracysmith

Director: Rob Klug

Executive Story Editor: Nancy Kramer

Senior Broadcast Producer: Anthony Batson

Senior Producers:

Patti Aronofsky

Peter Schweitzer

Judy Tygard

WHERE TO WATCH

"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

CBSNews.com: Miss a show? Want to read about or watch a show again? Our extensive archive of full episodes

and web-only video and photo galleries are available online.

CBS All-Access: Stream all of your favorite CBS shows on demand -- anytime, anywhere.

Podcast: Listen to "48 Hours" episodes on Radio.com

CONTACT US

Address: "48 Hours" 524 West 57th St. New York, NY 10019

E-mail: 48hours@cbsnews.com

Phone: (212) 975-3247

DVDs & TRANSCRIPTS: CBS News Archives: footage@cbsnews.com | 212-975-6441 (Transcripts are not available online.)