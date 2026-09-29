"48 Hours" — About Us
"48 Hours" uncovers the narrative behind true crime cases with unmatched reporting. Award-winning correspondents thoughtfully examine the complexities of each crime and transport you to the heart of the investigation through key evidence and gripping interviews. Our coverage has made a tangible difference in many lives, leading to the exoneration of wrongly convicted people and the reopening of cold cases. "48 Hours" has been recognized with multiple Peabodys, Emmys®, RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.
"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Our 39th season premieres on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.
WHO WE ARE
Executive Producer: Judy Tygard
Correspondents:
- Erin Moriarty | Twitter: @EFMoriarty
- Peter Van Sant | Twitter: @PeterVanSant
- Natalie Morales | Twitter: @nmoralestv Instagram: @nataliemoralestv
- Anne-Marie Green | Twitter: @AMGreenCBS
- Tracy Smith | Twitter: @thattracysmith
Director: Matt DeVoe
Executive Story Editor: Nancy Kramer
Senior Broadcast Producer: Anthony Batson
Senior Producers:
- Patti Aronofsky
- Lourdes Aguiar
HOW TO WATCH
"48 Hours" airs Saturdays at 10/9c on CBS. Can't watch us live? Record us!
- CBSNews.com: Miss a show? Want to read about or watch a show again? Our extensive archive of full episodes, articles and photo galleries are available online.
- CBS News 24/7: Watch Saturdays 4-10 p.m. ET. Download the CBS News app on your cellphone or connected TV.
- Paramount+: Stream all of your favorite CBS shows on demand -- anytime, anywhere.
- Watch more "48 Hours" full episodes on Pluto TV, YouTube and Netflix.
- The "48 Hours" FAST channel (free, advertiser-supported streaming) is available on Pluto TV, Paramount +, and Paramount partner channels
- Listen to our true-crime podcasts: "48 Hours," "Case by Case," "My Life of Crime," "Post Mortem" and more.
TRUE-CRIME PODCASTS
- Blood is Thicker: The Farris Wheel: Join "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant for "Blood is Thicker: The Farris Wheel," a six-episode series that unravels a tangled web of secrets surrounding one of Georgia's most disturbing crimes.
- Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders: In 2013, the brutal murders of elderly couple Claudia and Chip left the city of Davis, California, paralyzed in fear. Join "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty for a six-episode series that explores one of California's most chilling and notorious crimes.
- Trained to Kill: The Dog Trainer, the Heiress, and the Bodyguard: In this dark love triangle, who was the hunter and who was the hunted? Join "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant for a gripping six-episode podcast that unravels this dark story.
- Killer Conversation: What's it like to sit across from a killer and ask the questions no one else can? "48 Hours" correspondents Erin Moriarty and Peter Van Sant break down how the criminal mind works.
- It Could Have Been Me: When someone survives a violent attack, their story isn't just about what happened — it's about how they lived to tell it. In this limited series, "48 Hours"' Natalie Morales sits down with survivors to revisit the crime that nearly took their lives.
- Candyman: The True Story Behind the Bathroom Mirror Murder: Dometi Pongo uncovers the reality of racial injustice and housing inequality in Chicago's housing projects, including a murder that inspired the "Candyman" horror franchise.
- Murder in the Orange Grove: In 1990, Crosley Green, a Black man, was convicted of murder and was sentenced to death by an all-White jury. Green claimed innocence, but his pleas were for many years left unheard. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has followed Green's case for 25 years, examining the inconsistencies throughout his trial and the aftermath. Moriarty shines a new light on the case that may bring his freedom.
- "Case by Case": The cases everyone's talking about, explained as they happen. "Case by Case" is a weekly update on the biggest criminal stories unfolding now. New episodes every Friday.
- "Post Mortem": A new companion podcast to "48 Hours." "48 Hours" contributor Anne-Marie Green goes behind the scenes with the "48 Hours correspondents and producers who know these stories best. New episodes available on Tuesdays.
- Erin Moriarty's "My Life of Crime": Moriarty takes you inside true-crime investigations like no one else, taking on killers and those accused of crimes. Follow along on her journey as Moriarty goes beyond the scene of each crime, behind prison walls, and into the killers' inner thoughts.
- "48 Hours" full episodes: Listen to full episodes on the go!
CONTACT US
- Address: "48 Hours" 524 West 57th St. New York, NY 10019
- E-mail: 48hours@cbsnews.com