Zoë Kravitz on "Blink Twice" and directing fiancé Channing Tatum Zoë Kravitz has been an actress, producer, executive producer, and now, for the first time, a writer-director. She talks with correspondent Michelle Miller about coming from a family of celebrity performers; about her new film, the psychological thriller "Blink Twice," in which she directs her now-fiancé Channing Tatum; and about her attraction to stories of strong women.