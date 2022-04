Zelenskyy visits kids in Kyiv hospital: CBS News Flash April 27, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed out presents to injured children at a hospital in the capital, Kyiv. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says a loaded gun was found in North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at Charlotte’s airport. And defending champ Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at Wimbledon without a COVID vaccination. The shots aren’t required to enter Britain.