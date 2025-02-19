Zelenskyy says Trump living in "disinformation space" after Trump seemingly blames Ukraine for war Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said President Trump is living in a Russian "disinformation space" after Mr. Trump seemingly blamed Ukraine for Russia's invasion. For reaction to the comments, CBS News was joined by Nina Khrushcheva, professor in the Julien J. Studley Graduate Programs of International Affairs at the New School and great-granddaughter of former Societ leader Nikita Khrushchev.