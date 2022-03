Zelenskyy calls on the U.S. to "do more" to help Ukraine in speech to Congress Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an urgent plea to the United States as he addressed a special joint session of Congress via video. He called for the U.S. to "do more" to help his country's fight against Russia. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins us with more from Lviv, Ukraine.