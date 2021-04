Zapruder was worried about "moral dimension" of JFK assassination film Abraham Zapruder captured the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy in horrific detail. Now, his granddaughter, Alexandra Zapruder, is sharing the story behind the lens in her book, "Twenty-Six Seconds." Alexandra tells CBS News' Jan Crawford why her grandfather worried about anti-Semitism after he shot the film, and the ramifications of Abraham accepting money for the footage.