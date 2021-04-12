Live

YouTube stars interview President Obama

The social media star known as "Swoozie" was one of three YouTubers who got to interview President Obama. "Swoozie," who's real name is Adande Thorne, joins CBSN to share what exactly he asked the Commander-In-Chief.
