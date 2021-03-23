Live

Watch CBSN Live

Young Americans risking lives for Israel

What drives so many Americans to join the Israel Defense Forces? 21-year-old Noam Sohn from Westchester, N.Y., explains why he is ready to fight for another country. Produced by Suvro Banerji and Gilad Thaler.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.