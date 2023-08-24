"Of course Putin was behind" Prigozhin's apparent death in plane crash, H.R. McMaster says As the exact circumstances surrounding the apparent death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remain unclear, experts believe the plane crash that purportedly killed him on Wednesday marked Russian President Vladimir Putin's vengeance for the group's short-lived rebellion in June. Former U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster joined CBS News to discuss what he described as Putin's "pattern" of killing his enemies.