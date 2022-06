Yellowstone hit with massive flooding: CBS News Flash June 14, 2022 Yellowstone National Park is being hit with massive flooding. All entrances are closed and roads and bridges have been washed out - all due to heavy rains and melting snow. Ohio's Republican governor has signed a bill that lets school employees carry a gun after just a day of training. And actor Philip Baker Hall - known for his work on “Seinfeld” and “Boogie Nights” has died. He was 90.