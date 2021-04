Wrongfully convicted Tenn. man fights for compensation after 31 years in prison Lawrence McKinney was convicted of rape in 1978 and spent over 31 years in prison until DNA evidence proved he was innocent in 2009. Under Tennessee law, McKinney may be owed up to $1 million for the wrongful imprisonment. But the state's parole board has refused to exonerate him, despite the evidence, reports Omar Villafranca.