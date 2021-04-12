WorldView: Power failure hits Iran nuclear plant; Turkey calls for end of Ukraine-Russia tensions Officials in Iran say a uranium enrichment plant was the target of nuclear terrorism on Sunday. Turkey is calling for Ukraine and Russia to find peace amid growing fear of war. A top official in China said the country's COVID vaccines don't have very high efficacy rates and Britain is still mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with more.