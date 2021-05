WorldView: Massacre by militants in Peru; Malaysian train crash Leftist Shining Path militants in Peru are reportedly responsible for killing 18 people, including 2 children, on Sunday in the lead-up to the country's presidential election next month. In Malaysia's capital, at least 200 people have been injured in a metro train crash. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with a roundup of those and other headlines.