World War I memorial unveiled in Washington, D.C.

A new World War I memorial paying tribute to the 4.7 million Americans who served in the military during the war has been unveiled in Washington, D.C. The memorial's centerpiece is a 60-foot long sculpture called "A Soldier's Journey."
