World reacts to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal Lebanese residents celebrated the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal as some return to their homes after intense months of strikes. This comes as the U.S. celebrates the truce, and as President-elect Donald Trump takes credit for the major development in the Middle East. BBC News' Lina Sinjab has more from Beirut and CBS News' Katrina Kaufman reports on Trump's team reaction.