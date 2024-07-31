Watch CBS News

World reacts to Ismail Haniyeh killing in Iran

Iran is blaming Israel for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh while he visited Tehran for the president's inauguration. Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab is following the latest.
