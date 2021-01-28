Download The CBS News App
WHO begins investigation into COVID-19
Delegates from the World Health Organization were released from quarantine in Wuhan, China on Thursday. They are in the central Chinese city to investigate the origin of COVID-19. Ramy Inocencio reports.
