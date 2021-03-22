World Cup protests continue in Brazil

Live

The U.S. team is in the city of Manaus getting ready for its second match of the 2014 World Cup. Meanwhile on the streets of Brazil, violent protests continue. Elaine Quinao reports from Rio de Janeiro.
