World Cup champ Brandi Chastain on Team USA, 1999 glory The U.S. Women's National Team prepares to take on China at the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. It's the first time the two countries will face each other in the competition since the 1999 final, when Brandi Chastain led the U.S. squad to victory with an iconic penalty kick. Chastain joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss Friday's match.