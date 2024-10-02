Watch CBS News

World awaits Israel response to Iran attack

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's missile attack Tuesday. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports from Lebanon as he surveys damage from Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, and CBS News contributor Sam Vinograd provides more analysis of Iran's attack.
