Soccer legend Briana Scurry assesses Team USA's World Cup odds The 2023 Women's World Cup is officially underway in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. is looking to win its third straight World Cup -- a feat that would make it the first team in men's and women's history to do so. 1999 World Cup champion Briana Scurry joined CBS News to discuss the team's chances, and reflect on her athletic career.