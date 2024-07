Women voters discuss role of reproductive rights in 2024 election November 2024 will mark the first presidential election since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto spoke with Brooke Westlake, an entrepreneur in Reno, Nevada, and Hyun-Ju Kwak, an investor in northern New Jersey, about how reproductive rights are factoring into their vote.