Women describe "terrifying" arrest that led them to sue Los Angeles Police Department Two women claim they were wrongfully targeted by the Los Angeles Police Department when they were pulled over in a U-Haul truck last year, and now they're suing the department. The women said they were slammed to the ground by officers who thought the truck was stolen. The women were released from custody after showing a receipt for the rental truck. CBS Los Angeles' Brittney Hopper reports.