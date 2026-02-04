Woman wins malpractice lawsuit over gender surgery as minor In a legal first, a jury in New York awarded a 22-year-old woman $2 million in damages over her gender transition surgery that took place when she was a teenager. The plaintiff accused her psychologist and plastic surgeon of violating standard practices that led to her receiving a gender transition double mastectomy that she feels left her disfigured. Benjamin Ryan, who covered the trial for the Free Press, joined CBS News 24/7 to discuss. The Free Press is a Paramount publication.