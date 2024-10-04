Watch CBS News

Woman who accused Trump aide Corey Lewandowski of 2021 assault speaks out: "I was his prey"

In 2021, Trashelle Odom accused Trump ally Corey Lewandowski of assaulting and stalking her at a Las Vegas charity event. Lewandowski was charged with misdemeanor battery and reached an agreement with prosecutors to drop the charges. Odom, the ex-wife of a wealthy GOP donor, said she felt compelled to share her story with CBS News after learning about Lewandowski's return to the Trump campaign ahead of the November election.
