Woman uproots life to take job as federal worker, then fired in mass layoffs weeks later Last month, Katie Sandlin uprooted her life in a small town in Alabama to accept a job at the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C. Three weeks later, before she even unpacked her apartment, Sandlin became one of the thousands of federal probationary workers to be fired by the Trump administration. As Weijia Jiang reports, it hasn't been easy.