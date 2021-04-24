Live

Woman show kindness to anti-gay family

This Texas woman is proving that taking the high road is the way to go. After overhearing a family talking badly about their gay nephew, Natalie Woods had a surprising response. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on her gesture.
