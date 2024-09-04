Watch CBS News

Woman says she suffered a medical emergency after taking popular weight loss drugs

To lose weight, millions of Americans have turned to prescription medications that treat diabetes like Wegovy, Ozempic and others. However, some say they can have serious side effects. CBS News senior investigative consumer correspondent Anna Werner spoke to a Pennsylvania woman who is warning others about rare complications she said she experienced from a weight loss drug that she says left her fighting for her life.
