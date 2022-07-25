Watch CBS News

Woman opens fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport

Police say a 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots inside the Dallas Love Field Airport, sending passengers fleeing and stopping all flights. The woman was shot and wounded by a Dallas police officer. KTVT's Brooke Rogers has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.