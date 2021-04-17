Live

Woman meets birth mother after 50-year wait

Cyndy Burns hadn't seen her biological mother since she was 10 months old. That's when Korea's poverty led her mother to give her up for adoption, and the chance at a better life in America. Barry Petersen has more.
