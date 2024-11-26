Watch CBS News

Woman donates kidney to twin sister

Linda Thomas survived cancer, but the treatment left her kidneys severely weakened. Her twin sister, Karen Rodman, donated a kidney and, thanks to their identical DNA, Thomas didn't even need to take rejection drugs. Jamie Yuccas shares their story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.