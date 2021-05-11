Woman accusing Trump of sexual misconduct speaks out on accountability A women accusing President Trump of sexual assault wants Congress to investigate the 19 claims of sexual misconduct against him. Rachel Crooks, who is running for office in Ohio's state legislature, told the Washington Post that Mr. Trump kissed her without her consent in a Trump Tower office lobby in 2006. The president responded on Twitter saying he "never met" her and the encounter "never happened." Crooks fired back in an interview with "CBS This Morning."