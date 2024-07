WNBA All-Star weekend takes over Phoenix with new team on the horizon Two new faces at this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix will be rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Both athletes have super-charged women's basketball. And as more people are tuning in to the WNBA, there is a new team on the horizon. Jess Smith, president of the Golden State Valkyries, which will debut as the WNBA's 13th basketball team in 2025, joins CBS News to discuss.