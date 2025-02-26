Watch CBS News

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi announces retirement

The WNBA's all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, is calling it a career after playing for 20 seasons. The 42-year-old played for the Phoenix Mercury and led the team to 3 championships. CBS Sports HQ analyst Erica Ayala discusses her legacy.
