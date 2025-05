Witnesses testify they saw Sean "Diddy" Combs attack former girlfriend Cassie Ventura Singer Dawn Richard, who was part of two bands tied to Sean "Diddy" Combs, testified during the hip-hop mogul's trial that she often saw Combs being violent toward his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The jury also heard from Ventura's former best friend. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing.