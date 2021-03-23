Live

Watch CBSN Live

Witness to worst Ebola outbreak in history

Doctors Without Borders nurse Monia Sayah recently returned from treating Ebola patients in West Africa. She tells CBS News’ Naomi Choy Smith fear is palpable in Guinea, which has been ground zero of the deadly Ebola outbreak.
