With Trump indictment sealed, questions linger about what charges former president faces A New York City grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump. It's the first time in U.S. history that a former president is facing criminal charges. The exact charges are unclear because the indictment remains sealed. Scott Fredericksen, a former federal prosecutor and independent counsel and a partner at Foley and Lardner LLP, joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.