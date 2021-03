Winter misery: New storm to bring more snow to millions across U.S. Boston is now within four inches of the record for snowiest winter of all time: 107.6 inches in the 1995-1996 season. Snow farms are being used to dump and melt the more than 8 feet of snow that's already blasted the city. Five inches of snow blanketed New York City on Sunday, while the snow system also brought treacherous conditions to drivers in the Midwest. Anna Werner reports from Boston.